The major US stock indices are shrugging off the Fed hawkish speak. They also are looking to snap a two-day slide to start the month of August.

A snapshot of the market 12 minutes into the open is currently showing:

Dow industrial average up 232.57 points or 0.72% at 32628.75

S&P index up 31.04 points or 0.76% at 4122.24

NASDAQ index up 140.85 points or 1.14% at 12489.61

Russell 2000 up 15.82 points or 0.84% at 1898.26

In other markets:

Spot gold is up $7.28 or 0.41% at $1767.30

Spot silver is up $0.07 or 0.35% at $20 even

The price of WTI crude oil is trading near unchanged at $94.49

Bitcoin is trading at $23,328

In the US debt market, yields remain higher with the 2 year leading the way:

2 year 3.10% up 4.7 basis points

5 year 2.882%, up 2.4 basis points

10 year 2.71%, up 2.9 basis points

30 year 3.029% up 2.2 basis points