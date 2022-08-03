The major US stock indices are shrugging off the Fed hawkish speak. They also are looking to snap a two-day slide to start the month of August.

A snapshot of the market 12 minutes into the open is currently showing:

  • Dow industrial average up 232.57 points or 0.72% at 32628.75
  • S&P index up 31.04 points or 0.76% at 4122.24
  • NASDAQ index up 140.85 points or 1.14% at 12489.61
  • Russell 2000 up 15.82 points or 0.84% at 1898.26

In other markets:

  • Spot gold is up $7.28 or 0.41% at $1767.30
  • Spot silver is up $0.07 or 0.35% at $20 even
  • The price of WTI crude oil is trading near unchanged at $94.49
  • Bitcoin is trading at $23,328

In the US debt market, yields remain higher with the 2 year leading the way:

  • 2 year 3.10% up 4.7 basis points
  • 5 year 2.882%, up 2.4 basis points
  • 10 year 2.71%, up 2.9 basis points
  • 30 year 3.029% up 2.2 basis points