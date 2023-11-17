The major US stock indices are trading lower at the start of the Friday session. The market gave up earlier premarket gains employed by the futures. However, the indices are still on track for a positive week (3rd in a row).

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow Industrial Average -37.47 points or -0.11% at 34908.01

S&P index -2.52 points or -0.06% at 4505.71

NASDAQ index -27.32 points or -0.19% at 14086.36

Looking at the Russell 2000 of small-cap stocks, the index is up 16.63 points or 0.94% at 1790.34.

For the trading week, the major indices are still higher, and up for the 3rd week in a row:

The Dow Industrial Average is up 1.84%

The S&P index is up 1.97%

The NASDAQ index is up 1.99%

The Russell 2000 is the biggest gain this week thanks to a 5.4% surge on Tuesday. The price for the index is up 4.98% for the week.

Looking at the US debt market, yields are mostly higher (the 30 year is lower):

2-year yield 4.877% +3.5 basis points

5-year yield 4.4496%, +2.3 basis points

10-year yield 4.447% +0.2 basis points

30-year yield 4.609% -1.2 basis points

Looking at other markets as US stock trading gets underway: