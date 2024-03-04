Earlier this year the Colorado Supreme Court disqualified Trump from being president again and ineligible for the state’s primary, which is Tuesday. The grounds for disqualifying him are a clause in the constitution that says anyone “engaged in insurrection” can be barred from holding office.

The court yesterday said at least one case will be decided Monday and given the timing, it's assumed to be this case, which was argued in early February. Court watchers said it's likely Trump will be reinstated on the ballot.