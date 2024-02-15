Adam had a post on the full slate of data from the US, the highlight will be the January US retail sales report.

You can see the priors and expected in the screenshot ( snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here ).

For the ranges of expectations:

Initial Jobless Claims minimum estimate is 215K while the maximum is 225K

Retail sales m/m -0.7 % to 0.3 %

Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index -15.0 to -5.9

(NY) Empire State Manufacturing Index -20.2 to -10.0

Industrial Production -0.4 % to 0.5 %

Business Inventories 0.3 % to 0.4 %

For the Natty folks, there will be the Energy Information Administration (EIA) weekly Natural Gas Report ( information on natural gas stocks in underground storage for the US) at 10.30 am US Eastern time.

There are plenty of moving parts to come today!

***

Why is knowledge of such ranges important?

Data results that fall outside of market low and high expectations tend to move markets more significantly for several reasons: