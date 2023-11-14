US Treasury Secretary Yellen:

Says disagrees with Moody's decision to move US rating to negative outlook

Higher interest rates would create a challenge to debt sustainability if they last

A government shutdown would pose an unnecessary economic headwind; it's critical that House Republicans work in a bipartisan manner

Treasuries remain preeminent safe, liquid asset.

I'm hopeful we'll find satisfactory spending solution.

APEC judged China economy is a downside risk to outlook.

Discussed issues of oversupply with China vice premier He Lifeng.

---

Yellen is making wide-ranging comments, only a few of which are really of interest to traders.