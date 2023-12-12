High-yield 4.344%

WI level at the time of auction 4.347%

Tail -0.3 basis points versus 6-month average of 2.1 basis points

Bid to cover 2.43X vs 6-month average of 2.40X

Dealers 14.23% vs 6-month average of 15.2%

Directs 17.3% vs 6-month average of 18.3%

Indirects 68.47% vs. 6-month average of 66.6%

Auction grade: A-

The 30-year auction was great especially relative to last month's auction which saw a 5.3 basis point tail.

This auction had a tail of -0.3 basis points which was still much better than the 2.1 basis point average. The bid to cover was higher than the 6-month average. Dealers which was saddled with nearly 25% of the auction last month, only received 14.23% this month - below the 6-month average. Domestic buyers was a little light compared to the average, but international demand was stronger than the average.

Overall it is a solid A- and certainly much better than last month even though rates were 32-33 basis points higher (at 4.769%)