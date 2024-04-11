High yield: 4.671%

WI level at the time of the auction: 4.661%

Tail: 1.0 basis points vs. 6-month average of 0.8 basis points

Bid to cover: 2.37X vs 6-month average of 2.38X

Dealers:17.34% vs 6-month average 16.7%

Directs: 18.28% vs 6-month average of 16.4%

Indirects: 64.38% vs 6-month average of 66.9%

AUCTION GRADE: C

The auction was better than yesterday's but still middle of the road (vs 6-month averages).

The tail was +1.0 basis points which is right around the average of 0.8 basis points. The Bid-to-cover was near the average as well. Domestic demand was stronger than average, but international was weaker.

Not bad/not great either. Middle of the road.