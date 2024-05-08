High Yield: vs six-auction average 4.276%

WI level at the time of the Auction 4.473%

Tail: 1.0 bps vs six-auction average 0.9 basis points

Bid-to-Cover Ratio: 2.49X vs six-auction average 2.49x

Dealers: 15.73% vs six-auction average 16.9%

Directs (a measure of domestic buyers):18.74% vs. six-auction average 17.0%

Indirects (a measure of international buyers): 65.52%vs. six-auction average 66.1%

Auction Grade: C

Although there was a 1.0 basis point tail, it was in line with the average over the last 6 months. The Bid to Cover was spot on the average. The domestic buyers were higher than the average while the international demand was a bit lower.

So overall, it is an average 10-year auction.

Stocks are modestly higher after the results with the: