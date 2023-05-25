From Fitch:

US Treasury statements:

  • Brinkmanship over the debt limit does serious harm to businesses and American families, raises short-term borrowing costs for taxpayers, and threatens the credit rating of the united states
  • Tonight’s warning underscores the need for swift bipartisan action by Congressto raise or suspend the debt limit and avoid a manufactured crisis for our economy

White House statement too:

  • says Fitch rating reinforces need for US congress to quickly pass bipartisan agreement to avoid debt default
Fitch rating agency revises Australia's outlook to negative (was previoulsy 'stable'), affirms ratin