From Fitch:
US Treasury statements:
- Brinkmanship over the debt limit does serious harm to businesses and American families, raises short-term borrowing costs for taxpayers, and threatens the credit rating of the united states
- Tonight’s warning underscores the need for swift bipartisan action by Congressto raise or suspend the debt limit and avoid a manufactured crisis for our economy
White House statement too:
- says Fitch rating reinforces need for US congress to quickly pass bipartisan agreement to avoid debt default