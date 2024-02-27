Yellen comments, painting an upbeat picture

Strong U.S. economic growth has been a "key driver" of better than expected global growth

prices expected to continue falling this year in about 80% of economies

"Going forward, we remain cognizant of the risks facing the global outlook and continue to carefully monitor the economic challenges in certain countries, but the global economy remains resilient,"

"Had a U.S. recession come in 2023, like many predicted, global growth would have been thrown off track. While there are risks to our outlook, America’s growth has consistently exceeded projections,"

These are excerpts of U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen remarks to be delivered at this week's meeting of G20 finance officials in Sao Paolo, Brazil.

info via Reuters reporting.