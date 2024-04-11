The U.S. Treasury will auction off $22.0 billion a 30-year bond at the top of the hour. The six-month averages of the major components shows:

Bid to cover 2.38X

Tail 0.8 basis points

Directs (a measure of domestic demand) 16.4%.

Indirects (a measure of international demand) 66.9%.

Dealers 16.7%

The high yield at the last auction last month was 4.331% with a tail of -2.1 basis points and a bid to cover of 2.47X.

The current 30 year yield is trading at 4.661%.

Yesterday the 10-year auction was not met with strong demand. The Tail was 3.1 basis points with a lower than the average bid to cover. The domestic and international demand was also less than the six-month averages.