The U.S. Treasury will auction off a $42 billion of 10 year notes top of the hour. The six-month averages of the major components shows:

High Yield: Previous 4.56%, six-auction average 4.276%

Tail: Previous 3.1 basis points, six-auction average 0.9 basis points

Bid-to-Cover Ratio: Previous 2.34x, six-auction average 2.49x

Dealers: Previous 24.0%, six-auction average 16.9%

Directs (a measure of domestic buyers): Previous 14.2%, six-auction average 17.0%

Indirects (a measure of international buyers): Previous 61.8%, six-auction average 66.1%

The success or failure of the auction will be determined by how the actual auction results compare to the 6 month averages.