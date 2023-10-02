The Biden administration warned China that more computer chip-making export curbs are coming early this month. This would be an update around the one-year anniversary of the measures first unveiled on Oct 7, 2022.

The report said China was given advance notice as 'part of a broader bid by the Biden administration to stabilize relations'.

The Biden administration is hoping the Xi Jinping will attend an APEC summit in San Francisco in November.

If he accepts that invitation, it will be a sign of thawing relations.