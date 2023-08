WTI crude daily

Prior crude -6135KK

Gasoline -214K vs -933K expected

Distillates +1235K vs +189K expected

Refinery utilization -1.2% vs +0.0% expected

Production estimate 12.8 mbpd vs 12.8 mbpd prior

Impld mogas demand: 9.07 mbpd vs 8.91 mbpd prior

The API data late yesterday showed:

Crude -11486K

Gasoline -1400K

Distillates +2460K

This number isn't quite as good as the API number but there was some disbelief at the huge API draw and now there are fresh bids in oil.