pumpjacks at sunset oil
  • Prior was +5521K
  • Gasoline -3658K vs -1160K exp
  • Distillates -1915K vs -1600K exp
  • Refinery utilization -1.8% vs +2.6% exp
  • Production mbpd 13.3 mbpd vs 13.3 mbpd
  • Impld mogas demand: 8.17 mbpd vs 8.81 mbpd prior

Private oil inventories from late yesterday:

  • Crude +8520K
  • Gasoline -7230K
  • Distillates -4016K
  • Cushing +512K

Oil dipped to $77.75 after the data from $78.30 beforehand. When you zoom out, US inventories are on track to end winter below last year's levels but a few more weeks like this would change that.