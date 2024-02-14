Prior was +5521K

Gasoline -3658K vs -1160K exp

Distillates -1915K vs -1600K exp

Refinery utilization -1.8% vs +2.6% exp

Production mbpd 13.3 mbpd vs 13.3 mbpd

Impld mogas demand: 8.17 mbpd vs 8.81 mbpd prior

Private oil inventories from late yesterday:

Crude +8520K

Gasoline -7230K

Distillates -4016K

Cushing +512K

Oil dipped to $77.75 after the data from $78.30 beforehand. When you zoom out, US inventories are on track to end winter below last year's levels but a few more weeks like this would change that.