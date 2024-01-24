Prior was -2492K

Gasoline +4913K vs +2300K exp

Distillates -1417K vs +348K exp

Refinery utilization -7.1% vs -1.2% exp

Production 12.3 mbpd to 13.2 mbpd

Impld mogas demand: 7.88mbpd mbpd vs 8.33mbpd prior

API data from late yesterday:

Crude: -6674K

Gasoline:+7183K

Distillates:-245K

The cold weather in the US appeared to wreak havok on these numbers with a large drop in US production and refining. Overall, I'd say this is bullish but the market will surely look through it because of the weather. Still, around 250k bpd is offline in North Dakota so that's tightness. At the same time, the cold has hurt driving demand.

WTI crude rose about 30 cents on the data.