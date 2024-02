initial jobless claims

Prior was 212K (revised to 213K)

Four-week moving average 212.25K vs 218.5K prior

Continuing claims 1.862m vs 1.895m prior

There is an argument that laid off workers are less-likely than ever to file for jobless benefits because the payments are so low relative to history and because jobs are still fairly easy to find.

This week is non-farm payrolls survey week so the strength is a good sign and the US dollar has perked up further.