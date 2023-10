Prior week jobless claims 209K (revised to 211K)

The 4-week moving average initial jobless claims 205.75K vs. 206.25k last week

Continuing claims 1734K vs 1710K expected

Prior week continuing claims 1702K

The 4-week MA of continuing claims is at 1694K vs last week's 1674K

This is the best reading since early January. This could be what pushes 10-year yields above 5%.