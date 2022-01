The weekly EIA oil inventory report is coming up at the top of the hour. It's delayed until the Thursday 11 am time because of Monday's US holiday.

Consensus estimates:

Crude -938K

Gasoline +2634K

Distillates -850K

Refinery utilization -0.4%

Yesterday's API data showed:

Crude +1404K

Gasoline +3463K

Distillate -1179K

Cushing -1496K