Also inventories advanced -0.1%

Prior month wholesale inventories -0.1% revised to -0.3%

wholesale inventories for May -0.1% versus -0.3% last month revised. This figure is up 3.6% compared to May 2022.

Advance retail inventories for May were estimated at $778.7 billion, indicating a 0.8% increase from April 2023.

Retail inventories increased by 7.0% compared to May 2022.

The change in retail inventories from March to April 2023 was revised from a 0.1% increase to a 0.3% increase.

Retail inventories EX auto for May 0.0% versus -0.3% last month (revised from -0.2%)

Inventory data feeds into GDP.. The Atlanta Fed GDPNow latest estimate will be released later today . Yesterday it showed a expected gain of 1.8%. A decline wholesale inventories is a negative. However retail inventories were stronger. Mixed overall.

