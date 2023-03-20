US yields are starting to recover from lower levels. In addition stocks are also moving back to the upside as markets settle down from earlier declines and fears.
- Two year yield is now up to 3.83% -1.2 basis points
- five year yield is at 3.47% unchanged
- 10 year yield 3.415% +1.9 basis points
- 30 year yield 3.626% +2.7 basis points
in the premarket for US stocks:
- Dow Industrial Average is up 114 points
- S&P index is up 10.4 points
- NASDAQ index is up 10 points
UBS shares are now up to .75% at $18.70.
First Republic Bank shares in premarket trading are at $18.62. That's still down sharply from the $23.03 closing level on Friday.
Things aren't exactly running but there is a slightly better tone ahead of the US stock market open.