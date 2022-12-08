USD/JPY has been the best mover, trading to just above 137.00 and is a touch lower but still in the upper part of this session range.

EUR , CAD , AUD, GBP, NZd .... all are a little weaker. As is ES and NQ.

Sentiment is a little soft. Economic weakness fears in the US were dispelled briefly after the PMI back on Tuesday but that's a distant memory it seems.

Monday:

Tuesday:

Wednesday:

nas cfd 08 December 2022