USD/JPY 1-minute chart

I had a whole post lined up about how Tokyo had every reason to step in but they didn't earlier. So far, the drop is still seeing a couple of volatile pushes up and down when you drill down to the minute chart. It is not quite one with extreme force yet . I'm inclined to say that this isn't a move by Tokyo to step in but we'll see in the next few minutes. It could also be exacerbated flows making its way through some stop orders. Update: The move is starting to build and does have the suggestions of intervention.