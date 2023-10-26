USD/JPY finally busted above 150 during the US afternoon on Wednesday:
In the twilight zone between NY close and Tokyo open it added to its gains:
It tracked pretty much 150.10 - 150.30 for a few hours, with some very weak jawboning:
- Japan fin min Suzuki says closely watching forex moves with a high sense of urgency
- Japan Fin Min Suzuki says sticking to previous currency policy, closely watching FX moves
Its now hitting circa 150.40 to be making a new high for the session.
Be wary of more forceful verbal intervention, but hey, life is a risk, right?