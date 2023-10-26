USD/JPY finally busted above 150 during the US afternoon on Wednesday:

In the twilight zone between NY close and Tokyo open it added to its gains:

It tracked pretty much 150.10 - 150.30 for a few hours, with some very weak jawboning:

Its now hitting circa 150.40 to be making a new high for the session.

Be wary of more forceful verbal intervention, but hey, life is a risk, right?