On Friday we had the news drop of a new dove for Bank of Japan Governor:

Same as the old dove? Nah, but Ueda will move slowly on any policy changes. Yen hada kneejerk pop but since then has given it all back and some. Its at its highest since the first week of February as I update:

usdyen ueza boj 13 February 2023

The USD is up more broadly too, EUR , AUD , GBP, NZD, CAD all dribbling lower.