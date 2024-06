We've had May Money Suppy data from Japan. This is not a market mover but FWIW its come in at +1.9% y/y

vs. +2.1% expected and +2.6% in April

The Bank of Japan meet this week and yen traders are on edge over the question of further tightening from the Bank. If we get anhy it'll likely be a reduction in JGB buying.

The US CPI and FOMC are also risk events ahead:

USD/JPY update: