The earlier jump in USD/JPY above 131.20 was in a time of low liquidity :

Asia is up and running fully now, and its dropped back much lower for the session:

usdyen 03 January 2023 22

No fresh news nor data apart from what has been posted.

USD/JPY starting out 2023 with more of the swings seen in December 2022!

---

I thought the significant news out of Japan over the break was this from Saturday:

If you are looking for news to drive the yen up this'd be a candidate.