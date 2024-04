USD/JPY 10-minute chart

You can just how volatile the pair has been in the last three hours. The pair has been swinging in a range of 200 pips all around during that period. And now, we're seeing another bout of selling pressure from 157.00 all the way down to 155.30.

This comes right after the open here in Europe as traders are feeling the message from Tokyo earlier in the day.

The 155.00 mark will be a crucial one to watch. Break below that and we could see the selling in USD/JPY pick up this week.