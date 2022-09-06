Truss is set to name her cabinet later today.

Highlights:

  • I will cut taxes to reward hard work and boost business-led growth and investment
  • I will take action this week on energy bills
  • We will transform Britain into an aspiration nation
  • I will secure our future energy supply

/GBP is up 22 pips to 1.1535 today.

The energy plan has already leaked and it will cost at least £130 billion. That's crushing the long end of the UK bond market today with 30-years up 20 bps to 3.45%.

Liz Truss August 6 PM