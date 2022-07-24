Australian Prime Minister Albanese spoke on Friday evening (local time) in a TV interview.

Albanese had previously called for China to remove trade sanctions that target the country, he repeated the same on Friday evening. He says failure to drop the sanctions would mean a "problematic relationship" with China.

Remarks:

Well, China already, there have been some improvements, but it's a long way to go.

I said that before the election - regardless of the outcome - China has sanctions against Australia that should be removed.

They're damaging the Australian economy and jobs, but they're causing damage to the Chinese economy.

AUD update, daily candles. At the margin, if China removed the sanctions targeting Australia it'd be a positive input for the AUD.