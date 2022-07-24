Australian Prime Minister Albanese spoke on Friday evening (local time) in a TV interview.
Albanese had previously called for China to remove trade sanctions that target the country, he repeated the same on Friday evening. He says failure to drop the sanctions would mean a "problematic relationship" with China.
Remarks:
- Well, China already, there have been some improvements, but it's a long way to go.
- I said that before the election - regardless of the outcome - China has sanctions against Australia that should be removed.
- They're damaging the Australian economy and jobs, but they're causing damage to the Chinese economy.
AUD update, daily candles. At the margin, if China removed the sanctions targeting Australia it'd be a positive input for the AUD.