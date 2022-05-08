Bloomberg with the weekend report (gated, here is an ungated version)

  • Chinese Premier Li Keqiang warned of a "complicated and grave" employment situation as the country imposed sweeping lockdowns to contain Covid-19 outbreaks.
  • instructed all government departments and regions to prioritise measures aimed at helping businesses retain jobs and weather the current difficulties
  • "Stabilising employment matters to people's livelihoods. It is also a key support for the economy to operate within a reasonable range,"
china li

Li is resigning when his term finishes.