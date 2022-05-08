Bloomberg with the weekend report (gated, here is an ungated version)
- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang warned of a "complicated and grave" employment situation as the country imposed sweeping lockdowns to contain Covid-19 outbreaks.
- instructed all government departments and regions to prioritise measures aimed at helping businesses retain jobs and weather the current difficulties
- "Stabilising employment matters to people's livelihoods. It is also a key support for the economy to operate within a reasonable range,"
Li is resigning when his term finishes.