Data from China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released over the weekend.

Profits at China’s industrial firms in April -18.2% y/y

prior -19.2%

For the YTD. ie. January - April, down 20.6% y/y

prior (January - March) -21.4%

Margin pressures, soft demand & a faltering economic recovery cited.

Chinese tabloid media outlet Global Times highlighted more encouraging aspects: