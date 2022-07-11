An unexplained (so far) incident caused the fire which shut down the plant and led to large-sacel locl evacuations.

the Medford plant is an Oklahoma facility that handles natural gas

unconfirmed explosion was reported at the plant

the plant is around 85 miles south of Wichita, Kansas

a spokesperson for the operator of the facility, ONEOK, said no injuries were reported

ONEOK described the possible origin of the fire, which raged throughout the afternoon and into the early evening, as an "incident."

The info comes via NBC.

