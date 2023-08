Bloomberg (gated) report on a Sunday note from economists at Goldman Sachs.

The GS analysts expect the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will begin its rate cut cycle by the end of June next year. Further rate cuts will follow from there at a gradual pace, likely to be once per quarter. GS argues that the Fed will want to cut once inflation is closer to target so as to normalize the Fed Funds rate from its restrictive level.

