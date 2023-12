CPI -0.5% vs -0.1%

Prior was -0.2%

CPI m/m -0.5% vs -0.1% expected

Prior was -0.1% m/m

This report underscores how much space that China has for monetary policy easing but also underscores how sluggish the post-covid economy has been. Mixed in with that has been remarkably strong demand for iron ore, which is hard to square with a construction slowdown. As always, China's economy remains a mystery.