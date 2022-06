Libya’s largest oil field is the Sharara field

produces around 300Mbbls/d

it was shut in April due to protests, but has restarted

Over the course of 2021 Libya produced around 1.1 to 1.2MMbbls/d. In May this dropped to below 800m a day.

The extra output coming back on line will be a relief in the tight oil market. Until the next Libyan shutdown that is (they do have a lot of these, for various reasons).

Oil has dipped back from its highs earlier in the session: