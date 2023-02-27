Via Reuters, citing a refiner (CEO of PKN Orlen), news that Russia has halted supplies of oil to Poland via the Druzhba pipeline.
This pipeline has been exempted from European Union sanctions imposed on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.
The reported shutting off of supply via the line came one day after Poland delivered its first Leopard tanks to Ukraine.
- PKN Orlen Chief Executive Daniel Obajtek
"Russia has halted supplies to Poland, for which we are prepared. Only 10% of crude oil has been coming from Russia and we will replace it with oil from other sources"
Oil price update as markets open up for the new week: