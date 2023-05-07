Comments from Vitol head of Asia, Mike Muller, speaking on a webcast over the weekend. On China:

"Gasoline demand in China is still pretty good," ... "has surprised on the upside"

"The bit missing from the China demand equation is long-haul jet travel, long-haul aviation. I think it's fair to say globally and in China, domestic air travel is back to pre-pandemic levels if not above in many places but long-haul is not."

More widely:

global oil demand is expected to grow in excess of 1.5 milion b/d to 1.6 million b/d this year

"People are revising diesel demand down to a point where year-on-year demand for diesel globally in 2022-23 is really down to just 100,000 b/d or 200,000 barrels a day now in some people's minds and it's gasoline that's now picking up the slack"

Vitol is a Swiss-based Dutch multinational energy and commodity trading company