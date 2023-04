The banks are the first to report but I would say that perhaps there will be more scrutiny on regional banks this time around. But now we are getting the earnings report from Wells Fargo.

EPS $1.23 (vs $1.13 estimate)

Profit $4.99 billion (vs $3.79 billion a year ago)

Net interest income $13.34 billion (vs $13.09 billion estimate)

Revenue $20.73 billion (vs $20.03 billion estimate)