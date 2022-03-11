In summary (from Westpac economics);
- We have lifted our forecast profile for the AUD with a target of USD0.76 by end 2022 and USD0.80 by end 2023.
- Risk aversion and relative interest rates are likely to constrain the AUD over the next few months despite significantly higher commodity prices.
- As we move through 2022 and 2023 the AUD will benefit from high commodity prices and a more relaxed risk environment despite a lower interest rate profile relative to current market expectations.
On the RBA, WPAC stick to their August rate hike lift-off forecast.