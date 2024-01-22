The White House economic advisor and former Fed governor is on the wires saying:

Lackluster recovery in China has not had particularly strong effect on US economy

Also from the White House NSC Coordinator for communications John Kirby said the Biden administration who highlighted ongoing discussions with partners aimed at securing another release of hostages from Gaza, demonstrating the administration's active role in resolving hostage situations in the region. On the Israel-Palestine conflict, Kirby emphasized the necessity of compromises for any two-state solution, reiterating President Biden's support for this approach as a resolution to the conflict. The White House also advocates for temporary ceasefires in Gaza to facilitate the safe release of hostages, reflecting a commitment to minimizing civilian harm and resolving conflicts through negotiation.

In terms of regional security, Kirby acknowledged Israel's right to self-defense but stressed the importance of protecting hospitals and avoiding their transformation into war zones, underscoring the administration's concern for humanitarian aspects in conflict zones. Furthermore, the White House remains optimistic about the possibility of normalizing relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel, indicating a focus on diplomatic relations and peace efforts in the Middle East. Finally, Kirby noted that discussions between President Biden and the UK's Prime Minister Sunak included topics related to the Middle East and Ukraine, highlighti