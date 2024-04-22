The Fed will only be meeting next week but now we're in the FOMC blackout period. And that means there will be no Fed speakers until the rate decision. With that in mind, markets will have to work with the geopolitical risk mood and events on the economic calendar for the week. Let's dive straight into the latter, shall we?

France, Germany, Eurozone April flash manufacturing, services PMIs (23/04)**

UK April flash manufacturing, services PMIs (23/04)**

US April flash manufacturing, services PMIs (23/04)***

US March new home sales (23/04)

Australia Q1 CPI figures (24/04)**

Germany April Ifo business climate index (24/04)

Canada February retail sales (24/04)

US March durable goods orders (24/04)

US Q1 advanced GDP figures (25/04)***

US weekly initial jobless claims (25/04)**

BOJ announces its April monetary policy decision (26/04)**

US March PCE price index (26/04)***

Despite a slower start today, the calendar dictates that things could definitely pick up in the days ahead. And that will start with the barrage of PMI data from tomorrow.

The only notable major central bank meeting is the BOJ. However, they are expected to maintain the status quo after having already changed up policy last month. That being said, just be wary in case of any surprises - especially with USD/JPY continuing to keep closer to the 155.00 mark this week.