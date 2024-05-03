Most of the large cap stocks have now announced their earnings with Apple being the latest. Nevertheless, the biggest one of all (at least in this cycle) is ahead with Nvidia still on the calendar to announce, but not until May 22nd.

Although most of the large influencers are now done, what are the some of the major releases next week?

Monday, May 6

Berckshire Hathaway

Palantir *

Lucid *

Tuesday, May 7

Walt Disney

celsius

Crocs

Ferrari

BP

Rivian *

Upstart *

Wynn *

Lyft*

Twilio *

Toast *

Wednesday, May 8

Uber

Shopify

Toyota

Arm Holding *

AirBNB *

Beyond Meat *

Thursday, May 9