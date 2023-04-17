With more than 10% of the S&P 500 companies reporting this week what ones will carry the most weight:
Tuesday:
- Johnson & Johnson
- Bank of America
- United Airlines
- Netflix
- Goldman Sachs
- Lockheed Martin
- intuitive surgical
Wednesday
- Netflix
- IBM
- Travelers
- Morgan Stanley
- USBank
- Alcoa
Thursday
- AT&T
- American Express
- CSX
- AutoNation
- Phillip Morris
Friday
- SAP
- Procter & Gamble
- Schlumberger
What about the week of April 24 to April 29
Monday, April 24
- Coca-Cola
- Whirlpool
Tuesday, April 25
- Microsoft
- Alphabet
- Visa
- Pepsi
- McDonald's
- Verizon
- GE
- 3M
- Dow
- to bully
Wednesday, April 26
- Meta Platforms
- Boeing
- Boston Scientific
- General Dynamics
- ServiceNow
Thursday, April 27
- Amazon
- MasterCard
- Eli Lilly
- Merck
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Intel
- Honeywell
- Snap
- Caterpillar
- Northrop Grumman
Friday, April 28
- Exxon Mobil
- Chevron
- Colgate-Palmolive