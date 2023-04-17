With more than 10% of the S&P 500 companies reporting this week what ones will carry the most weight:

Tuesday:

Wednesday

  • Netflix
  • IBM
  • Travelers
  • Morgan Stanley
  • USBank
  • Alcoa

Thursday

  • AT&T
  • American Express
  • CSX
  • AutoNation
  • Phillip Morris

Friday

  • SAP
  • Procter & Gamble
  • Schlumberger

What about the week of April 24 to April 29

Monday, April 24

  • Coca-Cola
  • Whirlpool

Tuesday, April 25

  • Microsoft
  • Alphabet
  • Visa
  • Pepsi
  • McDonald's
  • Verizon
  • GE
  • 3M
  • Dow
Wednesday, April 26

  • Meta Platforms
  • Boeing
  • Boston Scientific
  • General Dynamics
  • ServiceNow

Thursday, April 27

  • Amazon
  • MasterCard
  • Eli Lilly
  • Merck
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb
  • Intel
  • Honeywell
  • Snap
  • Caterpillar
  • Northrop Grumman

Friday, April 28

  • Exxon Mobil
  • Chevron
  • Colgate-Palmolive