- US comp sales: +4.0%
- “Our general merchandise prices are lower than they were a year ago.”
- "In Walmart U.S, we're there in general merchandise but the slope of the decline softened during Q4 meaning the prices are lower than a year ago but not as much as the trend line would have suggested at the end of Q3"
- Overall sales up 0.8% y/y
- General merchandise sales declined compared to a year ago but improved vs Q3
- Outside the US, our pricing comparisons to a year ago are in more of a normal range
- US inventory declined 4.5%
- The Company’s guidance assumes a generally stable consumer and continued pressure from its mix of products and formats globally.
- Sees Q1 sales up 4.0-5.0% with the Leap Year adding 100 bps
- Sees FY 2025 sales up 3.0-4.0%
Company comps by month:
- November: -2.7%
- December: +0.6%
- January: -9.1%
The drop in January underscores the surprise drop in retail sales but argues it's weather related not macro. If that's the case, there should be a strong rebound in February due to unusually warm weather in the month.