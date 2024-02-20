US comp sales: +4.0%

than they were a year ago.” "In Walmart U.S, we're there in general merchandise but the slope of the decline softened during Q4 meaning the prices are lower than a year ago but not as much as the trend line would have suggested at the end of Q3"

Overall sales up 0.8% y/y

General merchandise sales declined compared to a year ago but improved vs Q3

Outside the US, our pricing comparisons to a year ago are in more of a normal range

US inventory declined 4.5%

The Company’s guidance assumes a generally stable consumer and continued pressure from its mix of products and formats globally.

Sees Q1 sales up 4.0-5.0% with the Leap Year adding 100 bps

Sees FY 2025 sales up 3.0-4.0%

Company comps by month:

November: -2.7%

December: +0.6%

January: -9.1%

The drop in January underscores the surprise drop in retail sales but argues it's weather related not macro. If that's the case, there should be a strong rebound in February due to unusually warm weather in the month.