The upcoming week features a series of significant economic releases, auctions, and reports that market participants will be watching closely.

Monday, November 20

The week kicks off with a Treasury auction of 20-year securities worth $16 billion, an event that will give us insights into market demand for long-term government debt. It comes in the aftermath of last week's terrible 30-year sale.

Tuesday, November 21

At 8:30 AM, we'll see the release of the Chicago Fed National Activity Index, a comprehensive measure of overall economic activity and related inflationary pressure. Later, a 2-year Treasury note auction for $26 billion is set to occur, which could affect short-term interest rates. The Existing Home Sales report, scheduled for release at 10:00 AM, will provide a snapshot of the health of the U.S. housing market.The Fed minutes are out at 2 PM and there's also a 10-year TIPS sale.

Wednesday, November 22

A busy morning begins at 8:30 AM with the durable goods orders report for October, an important indicator of manufacturing health. Economists are keen to see if the consensus +3.1% rise will materialize but the main number is always the capital goods orders non-defense ex-air line. Initial jobless claims data will also be released as well, offering the latest insights into the labor market's strength. The first look at November UMich consumer sentiment is due at 10 AM.

Thursday, November 23

Thanksgiving Day in the United States is a holiday and a quiet day in markets.

Friday, November 24

The shortened post-holiday session includes the release of the S&P Global U.S. Services and Manufacturing PMI reports at 9:45 AM. These Purchasing Managers' Indexes will provide critical data on the private sector's economic activity.

The market is sensitive to economic data right now and the dollar will trade off signs of economic strength or weakness, which can influence Federal Reserve policy decisions and market movements. Keep in mind, unexpected results from these reports can cause significant market volatility.