The news is that scientists at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California are said to have achieved a net energy gain in their work pon nuclear fusion. That is, energy was put into a nuclear fusion experimental process and the resulting energy out was great than that put in. This is the first time a net gain in energy has been achieved.

Anyway, that's my in a nutshell explanation, I hope it not too wrong!'

Reuters report that:

The U.S. Department of Energy on Tuesday will announce that scientists at a national lab have made a breakthrough on fusion, the process that powers the sun and stars that one day could provide a cheap source of electricity, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.