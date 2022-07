There you have it folks. Confirmation. Remarks come from a spokesperson for the White House.

Don't believe anything until its officially denied, K?

GDP data is due Thursday, US time:

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is the consensus median expected.