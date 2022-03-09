The US administration

  • says Russia's claims about alleged US biological weapons labs and chemical weapons development in Ukraine are false

And, given this, the White House adds

  • should be on the lookout for Russia to possibly use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine in light of Russia's false claims

Chilling warning from the White House:

  • Now that Russia has made these false claims, and China has seemingly endorsed this propaganda, we should all be on the lookout for Russia to possibly use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine, or to create a false flag operation using them. It’s a clear pattern.

Putin:

