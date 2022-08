Over 1,900 workers at Britain's biggest container port are due to begin eight days of strikes today, Sunday, 21 August 2022.

This will seriously disrupt trade and supply chains.

"The port regrets the impact this action will have on UK supply chains," a Hutchison Ports spokesperson said.

The port said it would have a contingency plan in place

Infio via Reuters.

This is not a surprise strike action, so while there will likely be GBP impact (its not a positive) it will be contained.